Very Understanding, Says Sanjay Raut After BJP Discusses Rotational CM, Insists on Written Assurance

Sanjay Raut also said imposition of President's rule will be an insult to people of Maharashtra.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
Very Understanding, Says Sanjay Raut After BJP Discusses Rotational CM, Insists on Written Assurance
File image of Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: Amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has indicated that its proposal for rotational chief ministership is under active discussion with the BJP.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that is was “very understanding of the BJP to discuss sharing of CM’s post for 2.5 years.”

Reacting to comments made by BJP leaders after a meeting of that party's state core team in Mumbai, Raut also said imposition of President's rule will be an insult to people of Maharashtra.

The brinkmanship between warring allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, has delayed the government formation in Maharashtra by over a week now after the results were declared on October 21.

“Imposing President's rule will be an insult to the people of Maharashtra,” Raut said after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis returned to Mumbai after meeting BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi. Raut, however, insisted on a written assurance from the BJP on rotational chief ministership.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over the issue of chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the Assembly polls giving the BJP-Sena alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Girish Mahajan has said the party was not ready to discuss sharing of the chief minister's post with the ally Shiv Sena, and Devendra Fadnavis will become the next CM. Mahajan, a senior minister in the outgoing state cabinet, also rejected the Sena's demand of a 'written assurance' before talks for government formation started.

"We have decided that Devendra Fadnavis would be the chief minister for the next five years. BJP is ready to hold talks with Sena over other portfolios," he said.

"We are not India and Pakistan for the talks to be held amid such animosity. Leaders of both the parties can meet and work out the power sharing formula. There is no point in demanding such things in writing," the BJP leader said about the Sena's demand of written assurance.

Mahajan also expressed hope that a breakthrough will be found in the next two days.

