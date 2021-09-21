Veteran Bengal Congress Leader Mainul Haque Quits Party, Likely to Join TMC

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Mainul Haque on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party and is likely to join the Trinamool Congress soon. Haque, who represented Farakka constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district five times before being defeated in the last assembly elections, told PTI that he has sent his resignation letter to interim AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

“I want to fight the communal BJP in the state in a more apt manner and meet the aspirations of people whom I had represented in all these years," Haque said.

Asked if he would join the TMC, the former MLA sidestepped the question.

However, sources close to Haque said he is slated to join the TMC at an election meeting to be addressed by top party leaders for the Jangipur assembly poll soon.

Polling was countermanded in the Jangipur seat during the eight-phase assembly elections conducted earlier this year due to death of the candidate.

TMC MP from Murshidabad district Abu Taher Khan told PTI: “We are ready to welcome Haque, a veteran politician, to our party fold. He will add more strength to our party in the district."

In his resignation letter to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the day, Haque thanked her for appointing him as an AICC secretary and nominating him as the party candidate from the Farakka seat several times.

The Congress" West Bengal president Adhir Chowdhury said, “I have nothing to say if someone wants to go."

TMC leader and Deputy Chief Whip in assembly, Tapas Roy, said, “Congress leaders are realising they won"t be able to fight anti-people BJP government at the Centre and their politics of hatred. So they are coming over to the Trinamool Congress. It is the only party which can fight and dislodge Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from power in next Lok Sabha polls."

