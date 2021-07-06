Veteran Bihar BJP Leader Satyadev Narayan Arya is New Governor of Tripura

Satyadev Narayan Arya, the newly-appointed Governor of Tripura, was born in Gandhi Tola of Rajgir in the Nalanda district of Bihar on July 1, 1939.

Arya has studied MA and graduated in Law from Patna University.

He is a senior BJP leader and has also been an 8-time MLA from Bihar. He was also the Minister of Rural Development in the Government of Bihar from 1979 to 1980 and Minister of Mines and Geology in the BJP-JDU government of 2010.

In 1962, Arya joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and became an active worker. Also served as the President of the Scheduled Caste Cell of the Bihar unit of the BJP for two terms from 1988 to 1998.

Arya has worked with many senior BJP leaders including the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

During the Emergency, he faced many difficulties. He was arrested many times in Ayodhya during the Ram temple movement. Arya is known for his frank and straightforward approach towards political, administrative and constitutional matters.

Arya was earlier posted as the 16th Governor of Haryana and now he has been appointed as the 19th Governor of Tripura.

