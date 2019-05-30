English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Veteran BJP leader, Buxar MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey Sworn in as Minister of State
His slogan “Ghar-ghar me ho shouchalaya ka nirman, tabhi hoga ladli bitiya ka kanyadaan" was a hit in Bihar and people from all caste and religion availed the government subsidy to build toilets in their respective homes.
File photo of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
Ashwini Kumar Choubey, former minister of state for health and family welfare, took oath as a minister of state in the Narendra Modi cabinet on Thursday.
In the latest Lok Sabha election, Choubey comfortably won Buxar in Bihar on a BJP ticket from where he was seeking a re-election.
In 2014, Choubey had won the seat after defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,32,338 votes which was 14.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency.
BJP had a vote share of 35.92% in 2014 in the seat.
Choubey is a former health minister of Bihar. He had represented the Bhagalpur Assembly constituency before contesting for the 16th Lok Sabha election.
On 3 September 2017, he took charge as a minister of state in the Central government.
A veteran politician, Choubey has been elected to the Assembly for five consecutive terms.
He is ccredited to have built 11,000 toilets for families belonging to minorities and below poverty line (BPL) category under the Swachh Bharat mission.
His slogan “Ghar-ghar me ho shouchalaya ka nirman, tabhi hoga ladli bitiya ka kanyadaan" was a hit in Bihar and people from all caste and religion availed the government subsidy to build toilets in their respective homes.
Chaubey has been associated with the BJP for almost five decades and was earlier associated with Jan Sangh.
He authored a book “Kedarnath Trasadi” based on the 2013 deluge in Uttarakhand where he got stranded with his family.
He and his family managed to take shelter in the Kedarnath temple and was airlifted by a state government helicopter.
