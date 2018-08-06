English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Veteran Congress Leader, Indira Gandhi Aide RK Dhawan Passes Away At 81
During his years as Indira Gandhi’s personal secretary from 1962 to 1984, Dhawan reportedly wielded immense clout, with some claiming that he controlled information and access to the then prime minister.
Veteran Congress leader RK Dhawan. (Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: RK Dhawan, a close confidant of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and known to be part of her inner circle during the Emergency years, passed away on Monday. He was 81.
Dhawan breathed his last at the BL Kapur hospital around 7pm, sources close to the family said. The former Union minister was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday for age-related ailments.
“Our homage to veteran Congress leader, Sh. R.K.Dhawan, who breathed his last today. His tireless spirit, immeasurable commitment & untiring dedication to the Congress ideals will always be remembered. RIP,” Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala tweeted.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee also expressed grief at Dhawan's demise.
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he was shocked and saddened at the demise and recalled that he had worked closely with him. “I would always remember him as an astute politician and loyal soldier of the party. May he rest in peace and may God give his family the courage to bear the loss,” he said on Twitter.
During his years as Indira Gandhi’s personal secretary from 1962 to 1984, Dhawan reportedly wielded immense clout, with some claiming that he controlled information and access to the then prime minister. During the Emergency years (1975-77), Dhawan was among Indira Gandhi's inner circle of leaders.
After Rajiv Gandhi took over the reins of the Congress party and the government following his mother's assassination, there was talk of Dhawan being sidelined. However, he later returned to party affairs and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1990. He had also been a member of the Congress Working Committee.
He was appointed minister of state (independent charge) for housing and urban development (1995-1996). Dhawan also served as a member on various parliamentary committees.
He tied the knot at the age of 74 with Achla in 2011 and is survived by his wife.
The immediate cause of his death has been ascertained as septicaemia and acute kidney injury, a source at the hospital said. “He was suffering from cancer. He was admitted on July 31 with complaints of drowsiness, decreased urine output, decreased oral intake, loose stools and weakness,” the source said.
“Though he was initially admitted to a ward, he was shifted to the ICU on August 2 as his condition had deteriorated. He died today at 7.09pm,” the source added.
Also Watch
Dhawan breathed his last at the BL Kapur hospital around 7pm, sources close to the family said. The former Union minister was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday for age-related ailments.
“Our homage to veteran Congress leader, Sh. R.K.Dhawan, who breathed his last today. His tireless spirit, immeasurable commitment & untiring dedication to the Congress ideals will always be remembered. RIP,” Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala tweeted.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee also expressed grief at Dhawan's demise.
Deeply shocked at passing away of Shri RK Dhawan. Though he was ailing I had never expected that the end will come so soon. A close associate and colleague in Party and Government, he will forever be fondly remembered.— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) 6 August 2018
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he was shocked and saddened at the demise and recalled that he had worked closely with him. “I would always remember him as an astute politician and loyal soldier of the party. May he rest in peace and may God give his family the courage to bear the loss,” he said on Twitter.
Saddened by the passing away of senior Congress leader n former RajyaSabha MP Sh. RK Dhawan ji... His contribution for congress party will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this hour of grief. May god give them strength to bear this loss. RIP— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) 6 August 2018
During his years as Indira Gandhi’s personal secretary from 1962 to 1984, Dhawan reportedly wielded immense clout, with some claiming that he controlled information and access to the then prime minister. During the Emergency years (1975-77), Dhawan was among Indira Gandhi's inner circle of leaders.
After Rajiv Gandhi took over the reins of the Congress party and the government following his mother's assassination, there was talk of Dhawan being sidelined. However, he later returned to party affairs and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1990. He had also been a member of the Congress Working Committee.
He was appointed minister of state (independent charge) for housing and urban development (1995-1996). Dhawan also served as a member on various parliamentary committees.
He tied the knot at the age of 74 with Achla in 2011 and is survived by his wife.
The immediate cause of his death has been ascertained as septicaemia and acute kidney injury, a source at the hospital said. “He was suffering from cancer. He was admitted on July 31 with complaints of drowsiness, decreased urine output, decreased oral intake, loose stools and weakness,” the source said.
“Though he was initially admitted to a ward, he was shifted to the ICU on August 2 as his condition had deteriorated. He died today at 7.09pm,” the source added.
Also Watch
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 03 August , 2018 Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Faf Du Plessis Ruled Out of Remainder of Sri Lanka Tour
- A Denmark Cop Hugged a Burqa-Clad Woman While She Was Protesting Face Veil Ban
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
- Rajasthan High Court Acquits Woman of Killing a Child Because She Was PMSing
- Footloose: Aryan Khan Wears 'Mismatched Shoes', Twitter Schools Him
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...