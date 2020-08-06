POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Veteran CPI(M) Leader Shyamal Chakraborty, 76, Dies of Covid-19

Shyamal Chakraborty

Shyamal Chakraborty

Chakraborty, the three-time transport minister of West Bengal from 1982 to 1996, was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 6, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
Share this:

Senior CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, party sources said. He was 76.

Chakraborty, the three-time transport minister of West Bengal from 1982 to 1996, was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30. He was also a two-time Rajya Sabha member and a veteran trade unionist.

"He died this afternoon. He was on ventilation for the last few days," a party leader said. He is survived by daughter Ushasi Chakraborty, an actor.

Chakraborty is the second notable politician from the state to die of COVID-19. Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh succumbed to the contagion in June. On Wednesday, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Subhash Bose also died of COVID-19.

Next Story
Loading