Veteran Goa Leader Luizinho Faleiro Withdraws Nomination as TMC Candidate from Fatorda

Less than 24 hours after there were rumours that he had resigned from the Trinamool Congress, national vice-president Luizinho Faleiro on Friday said he will not be contesting the upcoming Goa assembly elections from Fatorda constituency. He announced his withdrawal as a candidate for the TMC, and said he was passing over the baton to a young woman advocate as it was the “policy of the party to empower women".

A veteran in Goa politics and a former chief minister, Faleiro had jumped ship to the TMC from the Congress in September last year. He was inducted into the party in the presence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The TMC’s new candidate from Fatorda is Seoula Avilia Vas.

Faleiro reportedly said he had decided to step as a candidate as he “could not do justice" in the previous election. He further said he had consulted TMC leaders before stepping down.

When he had joined the party last year, Faleiro had amassed a massive crowd when he said Goa will see a “new dawn" with the TMC.

Goa election incharge Mahua Moitra said the party will put up a fight against the BJP in Fatorda as the people of the constituency did not want the saffron party in power anymore.

On Thursday, there were rumours that Faleiro was in a disagreement with the TMC and had decided to hand in resignation, but the leader had clarified on Twitter that these rumours were false. Calling them “propaganda", he said: “Rumours of my resignation from @AITCofficial are false, mischievous & malicious. This is propaganda being spread by those rattled by the support & blessings that the people of Goa have showered on my party. Goa TMC is the only party that will fight for Goa & emerge victorious!"

He also said he had joined the TMC to “fight the BJP and their juggernaut. “I embraced TMC to fight BJP and their juggernaut and I will not back down from this fight. As a disciplined man, I will continue to work hard till the BJP is defeated. I have full faith that the Goa TMC will bring in the new dawn that every Goan is eagerly awaiting!"

Back in November, after the TMC chose him, Faleiro was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed in a bypoll.

