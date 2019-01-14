English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Veteran Maharashtra Congress Leader Shivajirao Deshmukh Dies
Deshmukh, who had served as revenue minister in the Vasantsada Patil government in 1976-85, hailed from Shirala tehsil in Sangli district of western Maharashtra.
File photo of late Congress leader Shivajirao Deshmukh.
Mumbai: Veteran Congress leader and former chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Shivajirao Deshmukh died Monday in hospital here due to a prolonged illness. He was 84.
Deshmukh had been facing several health issues since the last few months, following which he was admitted in Bombay
Hospital for treatment, where he breathed his last this evening, the hospital authorities said.
He was on dialysis for the last couple of years, a source in his family said. Deshmukh, who had served as revenue minister in the Vasantsada Patil government in 1976-85, hailed from Shirala tehsil in Sangli district of western Maharashtra.
His last rites will be performed at Shirala on Tuesday.
