Veteran Telangana BJP Leader and Former Minister P Ramaswamy Dead

Veteran BJP leader and former MLA P Ramaswamy died at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 82.

Ramaswamy had been keeping indifferent health and the end came on Thursday evening, He was suffering from kidney-related ailment, BJP sources said.

Ramaswamy had served as MLA in 1983 and 1994, they said. He had represented Maharajgunj Assembly constituency in Hyderabad. He had also served as a minister, they said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders condoled the death of Ramaswamy.

Rao hailed Ramaswamy's services and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Recalling that Ramaswamy was known for his honesty and integrity, Dattatreya said the departed leader, who always used to travel on a 'Bullet' motorcycle, always stood by the people during communal clashes in the old city of Hyderabad.

Ramaswamy, who had been away from active political life for long, also served as chairman of different temple trusts in the city.