Veteran Telugu Actor Rallapalli Narasimha Rao Passes Away at Age 74
Rallappali, who had been suffering from a liver problem, passed away at 6.16 PM following a cardiac arrest, hospital.
File photo of Rallapalli Narasimha Rao.
Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao, popularly known by his surname Rallapalli, passed away at a private hospital here Friday
evening following a cardiac arrest.
He was 74.
Rallappali, who had been suffering from a liver problem, passed away at 6.16 PM following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.
He was admitted to the hospital on May 15, they said.
Rallapalli began his acting career in theatre at a young age and subsequently entered films.
He had also worked as a staff artist in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Rallapalli acted in more than 800 films and was popular as a comedian and character artiste.
He was a five-time winner of the prestigious Nandi award in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Some of his well-known films include 'Thoorpu velleRailu', 'Srivariki Prema Lekha' and 'Rendu Rellu Aaru'.
