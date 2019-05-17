Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Veteran Telugu Actor Rallapalli Narasimha Rao Passes Away at Age 74

Rallappali, who had been suffering from a liver problem, passed away at 6.16 PM following a cardiac arrest, hospital.

PTI

Updated:May 17, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
Veteran Telugu Actor Rallapalli Narasimha Rao Passes Away at Age 74
File photo of Rallapalli Narasimha Rao.
Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao, popularly known by his surname Rallapalli, passed away at a private hospital here Friday
evening following a cardiac arrest.

He was 74.

Rallappali, who had been suffering from a liver problem, passed away at 6.16 PM following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 15, they said.

Rallapalli began his acting career in theatre at a young age and subsequently entered films.

He had also worked as a staff artist in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Rallapalli acted in more than 800 films and was popular as a comedian and character artiste.

He was a five-time winner of the prestigious Nandi award in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Some of his well-known films include 'Thoorpu velleRailu', 'Srivariki Prema Lekha' and 'Rendu Rellu Aaru'.
