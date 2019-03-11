Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali Joins YSRCP; Says 'Willing to Contest From Vijayawada, Rajahmundry'

A day after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections veteran Telugu comedian and actor Ali joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).His induction in the party on Monday morning puts to rest weeks of rumours and speculations.Ali met the YSR Congress party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his Lotus Pond residence and expressed his intention to join YSRCP following which YS Jagan welcomed him into the party fold.The actor, however, remained indecisive about his plans to contest in the elections. “I will work for the party and campaign in the elections. People in Andhra want Jagan as CM. I'm willing to contest from Vijayawada or Rajahmundry if the party gives a ticket,” Ali told the media after joining the party.His joining comes days after he met TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and reports came that he would contest on that party.“I did not get a proper assurance from the TDP leadership and so I joined YSRCP,” he said.With the release of the Elections schedule yesterday the political scene in Andhra Pradesh is picking up the pace. Earlier on March 7, Telugu film actress and former Congress MLA Jayasudha quit the Telugu Desam Party to join the YSRCP.Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be completed in a single phase on April 11. Elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly constituencies will be held on April 11