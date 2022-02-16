VHP Activists Detained After Attempt to Enter Taj Mahal and Recite Hanuman Chalisa

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists were detained after they made an attempt to enter the Taj Mahal premises to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there.

The programme was designed as a counter protest to the Karnataka hijab row.

Vice president of VHP Braj region, Ashish Arya, who led the group, said that they had planned to enter Taj Mahal and recite the Hanuman Chalisa after wearing “saffron scarves" to counter the Hijab row.

“Every educational institute has its own dress code but some anti-social elements are trying to vitiate the atmosphere by holding a protest for hijab," he said, adding that if this would be allowed then people from other religions may also wear their religious symbols.

Arya said that some people are attempting to polarise votes for the ensuing Assembly elections by intentionally inciting religious feeling in the context of Hijab.

“No personal law will be implemented here. The country will follow the constitution which is above all," he said.

All the protestors were taken to the Hariparvat police station where they recited the Hanuman Chalisa and later all were released.

Circle officer, Sadar, Rajiv Kumar, said, “Their memorandum has been taken and it will be sent to the authorities concerned. They have been informed that this matter is related to a particular state."

