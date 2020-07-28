VHP Calls For Celebrations; Owaisi Says Modi Can Attend Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' Individually, Not as PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5 in his official capacity, but can do so as an individual, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday, even as VHP called for celebrations on that day.

"Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi should not attend this event as the Prime Minister of this country. He can definitely attend this function in his individual capacity. The Prime Minister also has freedom of religion. Every Indian citizen has freedom of religion," Owaisi said, speaking to reporters.

The Supreme Court had in a unanimous verdict last year cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"But I want to know from the Prime Minister that does the government of India have a religion? No, because the Constitution clearly says that secularism is part of the basic structure of the Constitution," Owaisi said. The government of India has no religion, the government of India celebrates all religions, he said.

He wondered why President Ram Nath Kovind had not been invited to the event. According to him, Modi's attendance at the function would "open up wounds."

International Joint General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Surendra Kumar Jain, in a Facebook live address, said that the 500-year old struggle of Hindu society would soon fructify. "Lakhs of people sacrificed for the Ram Temple construction. The whole country is determined to construct a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi. Bhoomi Pujan will be held on August 5. The Prime Minister will take part in that Bhoomi Pujan," he said.

Jain appealed to the people to face towards Ayodhya at 10.30 AM on August 5 and chant Ram's name offering 'Aartis' with determination in mind for construction of the temple. The day should be celebrated as Diwali by lighting lamps in every house, he added. He appealed to the Muslim community to respect the sentiments of Hindus.

Earlier in his twitter account Owaisi said Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya would mean a violation of his constitutional oath.

"Attending Bhoomi Pujan in official capacity will be a violation of @PMOIndia's constitutional oath. Secularism is part of the Basic Structure of Constitution," Owaisi tweeted.

According to members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the "bhoomi pujan" (ground breaking ceremony) to begin the construction of the Ram temple. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are among those who have been invited to the ceremony.

"We can't forget that for over 400 years Babri stood in Ayodhya & it was demolished by a criminal mob in 1992," the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member further said in the tweet.