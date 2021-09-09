VHP Leader Shot At By Two in Jharkhand

A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot at by miscreants near the railway running room under Bagbera police station near here on Thursday, police said. East Singhbhum, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dr M Tamil Varnan said a person named Bablu Kumar Singh was shot at by two persons.

VHP Secretary of Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee, Deepak Verma said that Singh is the VHP Bagbera committee president. Singh had received bullet injuries and was rushed to the Tata Main Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. Altogether, five to six rounds were fired in the incident, the SSP said, adding that the incident occurred over supremacy in the locality.

Asked whether the victim was a VHP functionary, Tamil Vanan said he has no idea as yet. However, an investigation to gather details was on. About the accused, the SSP said Singh has named two persons who fired at him. The accused had come out of jail about a month ago. A police team that rushed to the spot recovered some empty cartridges from the area.

