VHP Targets Uddhav Thackeray for Saying Ram Temple 'Bhumi Pujan' Can Be Done Via Video Link

Objecting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement that "bhumi pujan" of Ayodhya's Ram temple should be performed via video-conference, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar on Monday said it is a fall of what once was a Hindutva party lead by the legendary Balasaheb Thackeray.

Underlining that "bhumi pujan" is an essential and sacred ritual, Kumar said before starting any construction work, Hindus worship the Mother Earth and seek her permission to dig, and this cannot be done virtually.

Expressing concern over the Maharashtra chief minister's statement, Kumar said,"It only shows his blind opposition and we do mourn such a fall of what once was a Hindutva party lead by the legendary Shri Balasaheb Thackeray."

The VHP and the organisers of the upcoming "bhumi pujan" have said it be done by restricting participation to 200 people and in compliance with all health and security advisories, he added.

In this situation, the concerns about public health expressed by Uddhav Thackeray are only "false pretences", Kumar said, adding that many normal activities have been started in the country with precautions related to Covid-19.

He also mentioned that the Supreme Court had permitted the symbolic taking out of the Jagannath Rath Yatra.