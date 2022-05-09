VHP’s Margdarshak Mandal to Meet in Haridwar in June, Likely to Take Up Love Jihad, Loudspeaker, Temple Issues

Margdarshak Mandal of RSS-affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is scheduled to meet in June to discuss “prevalent issues”, which are likely to include the Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeaker controversies, temples under government control, attacks on Hindus’ places of worship and demolition of temples in the state.

The meeting is set to take place in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, according to sources.

Another issue likely to figure prominently on the agenda will be the conversion of Hindus by other communities.

The VHP’s top body is also likely to review the progress in the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Janmbhoomi Temple.

“Saints can discuss whatever issue they believe are important. Then there the shortlisted issues will be discussed. The final issue will be taken up by the VHP across the country,” said a source when asked whether Gyanvapi and Mathura too can be part of the agenda.

The sources further said the exact date for the meet is yet to be confirmed. However, this meeting of the Margdarshak Mandal will be followed by meetings of VHP’s state chapters across the country.

In its last meeting held in Haridwar in April 2021, the VHP had strongly demanded the temples should be under the control of the Hindu community than the government. A resolution on the issue was also passed in the same meeting.

The last meeting also discussed the issue of love jihad being allegedly propagated against the Hindus, and called for creating awareness regarding the issue amongst the community.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.