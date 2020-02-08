Take the pledge to vote

Victory by 'Huge Margin' Proof of Our Selfless Relationship: Manish Sisodia to AAP Workers

The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three. Congress had drawn a blank.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2020, 9:04 PM IST
Victory by 'Huge Margin' Proof of Our Selfless Relationship: Manish Sisodia to AAP Workers
Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency, Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia cast their vote at MCD school in Pandav Nagar.

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the party is winning the Delhi assembly elections by a huge margin after exit polls forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling party.

Taking to Twitter after the voting ended, Sisodia congratulated all the AAP workers for their hard work, saying the election is a "proof" of "our strong and selfless relationship".

"Voting ended! Hearty congratulations to all the activists. All worked from early morning to late night and some worked for 24 hours in the last days.

"This election is a proof of how selfless and strong our relationship is. We are winning by a huge margin," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, saluting the hard work of all his colleagues.

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three. Congress had drawn a blank.

