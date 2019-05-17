Take the pledge to vote

Victory of 'NYAY' & People's Voice Certain on May 23, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi said despite BJP's efforts Congress did not allow the elections to be diverted from issues of employment, farming, and income.

PTI

Updated:May 17, 2019, 10:17 PM IST
Victory of 'NYAY' & People's Voice Certain on May 23, Says Priyanka Gandhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election roadshow in support of party's Mirzapur seat candidate Lalitesh Tripathi ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Mirzapur. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said her party did not allow the BJP to divert the focus in elections from issues of employment and farming as she asserted that the victory of 'Nyay' was certain on May 23.

Campaigning in the bitterly fought marathon Lok Sabha elections, spread over 38 days, drew to a close Friday evening as top leaders made a final push in the seventh and concluding phase for the remaining 59 seats.

"Dear friends, 60 days of spirited election campaign for 'one person one vote' or political equality was made possible because of your love," Priyanka said.

"Despite BJP's efforts, we did not allow the elections to be diverted from issues of employment, farming, and income. On the 23rd (May), the victory of 'Nyay' (justice) and people's voice is certain," said the AICC general secretary, in-charge Uttar Pradesh (East).

The Congress' proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay) promises up to Rs 72,000 a year to 20 per cent of India's poorest families if the party is voted to power.

Polling will be held on Sunday in the seventh phase in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.

Counting of votes in the world's largest exercise in democracy will be taken up on May 23.
