Video Featuring Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Baahubali Leaves Netizens Amused

A video war has broken out between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, which is gearing up for assembly elections.Just a few months after a video depicting chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Angad, the mythological creature from Ramayana, went viral on social media, supporters of the BJP have come out with another video featuring Chouhan as Baahubali from the blockbuster movie of the same name.The video depicts Madhya Pradesh as Mahishmati, the fictional kingdom from the hit franchise, and Congress Campaign Committee incharge Jyotiraditya Scindia as Bhallaldev, the antagonist in the film who is engaged in a battle with Chouhan.The trend of viral videos, though amusing for netizens, has sparked off a war of words between the parties.Commenting on the video, state cooperative affairs minister Vishwas Sarang said, “We did not make this video but it’s true that the public has accepted that Chouhan is Baahubali after seeing his development, public welfare and sensitivity. Bhallaldevs of Congress destroyed the state for 10 years and Baahubali will decimate them.”Scindia, on his part, said ultimately, it was the public that “embraces or discards us”.The video war had started when BJP chief Amit Shah in his address had called the state government as firm as Angad’s foot in the state, leading to several videos depicting Chouhan as the mythological creature. This triggered a social media onslaught from both sides, with morphed videos doing the rounds.