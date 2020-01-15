Take the pledge to vote

Video of Manoj Tiwari Dancing to AAP Poll Campaign Song 'Morphed', Made by Supporter: Party to CEO

The AAP said the video was not created by it but by a supporter who had "morphed" visuals from Tiwari's films and interweaved it into the video with 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' playing in the background, according to an official.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 8:27 PM IST
Video of Manoj Tiwari Dancing to AAP Poll Campaign Song 'Morphed', Made by Supporter: Party to CEO
File photos of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

New Delhi: A "morphed" video showing Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari dancing to AAP's assembly poll campaign song 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' was made by a supporter and not by the party, the AAP has informed the Delhi election body.

The office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had issued a notice for violation of the Model Code of Conduct to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and sought its reply after it posted the video on its Twitter handle on January 11.

The tweet was captioned,"LageRahoKejriwal song is so good even sir Manoj Tiwari is dancing on it (sic)".

The AAP, in its reply on Tuesday, said the video was not created by it but by an AAP supporter who had "morphed" visuals from Tiwari's films and interweaved it into the video with 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' playing in the background, according to a poll official.

The party had just shared it on its Twitter handle, the AAP said in its reply, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
