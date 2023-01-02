Video of MP Congress MLA Seen Dancing With Gun at New Year Party Goes Viral; Probe Ordered

Congress MLA Suneel Saraf landed in fresh trouble on Monday after a video purportedly showing him dancing with guns in hand at a New Year event went viral, prompting the Madhya Pradesh government to order a police investigation into the matter.

According to the purported video, the MLA from Kotma is seen brandishing a gun on stage and dancing.

In a tweet on Sunday, the MLA shared pictures of New Year celebrations at his private residence and expressed gratitude to people for coming to the event and sending him birthday wishes.

Following the incident, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered police to take action against the MLA. “Anuppur SP has been instructed to take action regarding the viral video of firing by Congress MLA Sunil Sarraf from Kotma," he told reporters.

This is not the first time the Kotma MLA faced flak. In October 2022, Saraf and Congress MLA from Satna, Siddharth Kushwaha, were booked for allegedly molesting a 32-year-old woman on board a train.

The two legislators were accused of holding the woman’s hand and asking her to dine with them on board the train that was on its way from Rewa to Bhopal. The woman, who was travelling along with her 8-month-old child spoke to her husband, who is an advocate, and the latter contacted Jabalpur railway police.

Police booked Saraf and Kushwaha under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will there by outrage her modesty), according to PTI.

