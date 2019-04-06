English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Video of UP BJP Leader Terming Ram, Hanuman 'Chowkidars' Goes Viral
Manoj Kashyap can be seen chanting 'Mera Ram' (my Ram), and the crowd responding with 'chowkidar' (watchman). Slogans like 'Mera Shankar' and 'Mera Hanuman' were followed by chants of 'chowkidar'.
Image taken from Facebook.
Shahjahanpur: A BJP leader has termed gods 'chowkidars' during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, according to a video that has surfaced on social media.
The video purportedly shows Manoj Kashyap, former convenor of the 'Braj Prant', an unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 'Braj' (Mathura-Vrindavan) area, raising slogans at a youth workers' meeting on Tuesday.
Kashyap has been made the star campaigner of the BJP for the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha seat. State Irrigation Minister Dharmpal Singh and BJP candidate Arun Sagar can be seen sitting on the dias in the video.
Asked about the incident, Chief Development Officer Mahendra Singh Tanwar said the matter had not come into his knowledge yet, but assured that action would be taken after a proper inquiry.
