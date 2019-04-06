LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Video of UP BJP Leader Terming Ram, Hanuman 'Chowkidars' Goes Viral

Manoj Kashyap can be seen chanting 'Mera Ram' (my Ram), and the crowd responding with 'chowkidar' (watchman). Slogans like 'Mera Shankar' and 'Mera Hanuman' were followed by chants of 'chowkidar'.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Video of UP BJP Leader Terming Ram, Hanuman 'Chowkidars' Goes Viral
Image taken from Facebook.
Loading...
Shahjahanpur: A BJP leader has termed gods 'chowkidars' during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, according to a video that has surfaced on social media.

The video purportedly shows Manoj Kashyap, former convenor of the 'Braj Prant', an unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 'Braj' (Mathura-Vrindavan) area, raising slogans at a youth workers' meeting on Tuesday.

Manoj Kashyap can be seen chanting 'Mera Ram' (my Ram), and the crowd responding with 'chowkidar' (watchman). Slogans like 'Mera Shankar' and 'Mera Hanuman' were followed by chants of 'chowkidar'.

Kashyap has been made the star campaigner of the BJP for the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha seat. State Irrigation Minister Dharmpal Singh and BJP candidate Arun Sagar can be seen sitting on the dias in the video.

Asked about the incident, Chief Development Officer Mahendra Singh Tanwar said the matter had not come into his knowledge yet, but assured that action would be taken after a proper inquiry.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram