Video Showing CM Shivraj as Dushasan, Kamal Nath as Krishna Irks BJP
The latest video makes a satire of Mahabharata, in which chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is depicted as Dushasan, the younger brother of Duryodhan, and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath as Lord Krishna.
The 1.10 minutes-video shows the Draupadi ‘Chir Haran' episode. (Image: Youtube grab)
Bhopal: With Assembly elections round the corner, spoof videos are flooding social media accounts in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.
The 1.10 minutes-video shows the Draupadi ‘Chir Haran' episode.
Chouhan’s ‘Dushasan’ tries to disrobe Draupadi in a crowded court. Kamal Nath is shown as the queen’s savior Lord Krishna.
Objecting to the satire, BJP leaders complained to the Election Commission. “We have ordered a probe and issued instructions for appropriate action,” chief election officer VL Kantarao said.
The spoof war had kicked off after a video where CM Shivraj was shown as Angad had gone viral. In the same video, Kamal Nath was depicted as Ravana and other Congress leaders as his kin.
In the subsequent months, several other parody videos mocking both the BJP and the Congress did the rounds on social media.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
