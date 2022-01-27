Video Shows BJP Minister's Son Distributing Money During Campaign, Notice Issued

Bharatiya Janata Party minister, Anil Sharma’s son, Kush Verma on Tuesday was issued a notice for allegedly distributing Rs 100 notes among villagers while campaigning for his father ahead of upcoming polls.

A Times of India (TOI) report stated that Kush denied all claims and said he was making the payment to drum beaters and that he was being ‘targeted’. Shikarpur returning officer (RO) Ashish Kumar told TOI that prima facie, it is a clear violation of the model code of conduct, Sharma, who is contesting from Shikarpur, has been asked to explain the act within 48 hours.

A 34-second video of the incident shows Kush, son of the minister of state for environment and forest, distributing Rs 100 notes among people amid drum beats while canvassing in Shikarpur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, those who took money can be seen thanking Sharma. The drum beaters approached me, asking for money and I gave them Rs 100 each. It is not that I was distributing money among residents of the entire village, Kush claimed.

