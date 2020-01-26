- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Video Shows Man Holding Odisha Minister's Shoes During Republic Day Celebration
In the video, a man, who is yet to be identified, was seen holding the minister's shoes while he was unfurling the national flag at the district headquarters of Keonjhar.
This image is for representation purpose only.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera courted controversy on Sunday after a video showing a man holding his shoes during the Republic Day celebration in Keonjhar district went viral on the internet.
In the video, a man, who is yet to be identified, was seen holding the minister's shoes while he was unfurling the national flag at the district headquarters of Keonjhar. The man was seen placing it near Behera's feet after the minister had hoisted the tricolour.
Behera, however, dismissed the allegation. "As a mark of respect to the tricolour, I had taken out my shoes while hoisting the national flag. Nobody was holding my shoes," Behera said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Word of Mouth Works in Favour of Kangana Ranaut's Film
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme