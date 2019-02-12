Vijakanth's DMDK Confirms Talks on 'Grand Alliance' with BJP, AIADMK

: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due by May, Tamil actor Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has confirmed that a “grand alliance” between BJP, AIADMK and DMDK, along with a few more parties is in the works.The party said the final announcement is expected by the end of February.Speaking to News18, DMDK deputy general secretary Sudhish said the alliance will be finalised once Vijayakanth returned from a trip abroad in two weeks.“I have expressed my desire to contest the Lok Sabha polls and the DMDK will announce the alliance by end of February. We are holding talks with the BJP, AIADMK and a few more parties,” he said.Sudhish, who is the brother-in-law of Vijaykanth, contested from Salem in the 2014 general elections.His party was a part of BJP’s ‘rainbow alliance’ of six parties, including Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), DMDK and MDMK.Meanwhile, sources said the BJP and AIADMK are holding talks with the PMK. Recently, PMK welcomed chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s decision to provide a special financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to over 60 lakh BPL families across Tamil Nadu.In a statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said, “It will be a major milestone in poverty elimination if the state government has announced monthly financial aid for BPL families.”PMK is the most sought after ally for both the BJP and Congress.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.