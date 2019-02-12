English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijakanth's DMDK Confirms Talks on 'Grand Alliance' with BJP, AIADMK
Speaking to News18, DMDK deputy general secretary Sudhish said the alliance will be finalised once Vijayakanth returned from a trip abroad in two weeks.
DMDK chief Vijayakanth.
Loading...
Tamil Nadu: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due by May, Tamil actor Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has confirmed that a “grand alliance” between BJP, AIADMK and DMDK, along with a few more parties is in the works.
The party said the final announcement is expected by the end of February.
Speaking to News18, DMDK deputy general secretary Sudhish said the alliance will be finalised once Vijayakanth returned from a trip abroad in two weeks.
“I have expressed my desire to contest the Lok Sabha polls and the DMDK will announce the alliance by end of February. We are holding talks with the BJP, AIADMK and a few more parties,” he said.
Sudhish, who is the brother-in-law of Vijaykanth, contested from Salem in the 2014 general elections.
His party was a part of BJP’s ‘rainbow alliance’ of six parties, including Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), DMDK and MDMK.
Meanwhile, sources said the BJP and AIADMK are holding talks with the PMK. Recently, PMK welcomed chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s decision to provide a special financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to over 60 lakh BPL families across Tamil Nadu.
In a statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said, “It will be a major milestone in poverty elimination if the state government has announced monthly financial aid for BPL families.”
PMK is the most sought after ally for both the BJP and Congress.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The party said the final announcement is expected by the end of February.
Speaking to News18, DMDK deputy general secretary Sudhish said the alliance will be finalised once Vijayakanth returned from a trip abroad in two weeks.
“I have expressed my desire to contest the Lok Sabha polls and the DMDK will announce the alliance by end of February. We are holding talks with the BJP, AIADMK and a few more parties,” he said.
Sudhish, who is the brother-in-law of Vijaykanth, contested from Salem in the 2014 general elections.
His party was a part of BJP’s ‘rainbow alliance’ of six parties, including Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), DMDK and MDMK.
Meanwhile, sources said the BJP and AIADMK are holding talks with the PMK. Recently, PMK welcomed chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s decision to provide a special financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to over 60 lakh BPL families across Tamil Nadu.
In a statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said, “It will be a major milestone in poverty elimination if the state government has announced monthly financial aid for BPL families.”
PMK is the most sought after ally for both the BJP and Congress.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results