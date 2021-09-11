Vijay Rupani Becomes Fourth BJP Leader to Resign from CM Post in Recent Weeks. Check Other Three

Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post of Gujarat Chief Minister, over a year before the state goes to polls. Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly. The 65-year-old BJP leader was sworn in as chief minister for the second time in December 2017.

“I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat. I was given the opportunity to serve the state for five years. I will further do whatever is asked by my party," Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.

In recent months, three Chief Ministers from two BJP-led states also resigned from the post which caused a major political crisis in the party. Here is about them:

KARNATAKA

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on July 26, the day his government completed two years in office. The Governor had accepted Yediyurappa’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, with immediate effect.

After Yediyurappa’s resignation, BJP observer for Karnataka and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that Basavaraj S Bommai will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

On July 28, Basavaraj S Bommai took oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister. The 61-year-old leader is the son of former Karnataka CM SR Bommai.

UTTARAKHAND

On March 9, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him. Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan after meeting the central BJP leadership in Delhi. Rawat was about to complete four years in office on March 17. He had became the chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 18, 2017 when the BJP stormed to power, winning 57 of the state’s 70 Assembly seats.

After Trivendra Singh Rawat’s resignation, Tirath Singh Rawat was elected as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. However, barely four months after taking charge as the head of the state, Tirath Singh Rawat submitted his resignation from the post on July 2. In a surprise move, he reached the Governor House around 11 pm and submitted his resignation papers.

Rawat’s sudden but expected move pushed the state into a major political crisis deeper than the one it witnessed just months ago.

Later on July 4, Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath for the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and is currently serving the post.

It is also to be noted here that no chief minister, except the late ND Tiwari of the Congress, has completed his or her five-year term as the Chief Minister of the young hill state Uttarakhand which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in November 2000.

