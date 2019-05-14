English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijay Rupani Prays At a Temple in MP for Modi's Victory in Lok Sabha Polls
"Rupani prayed for a strong government at the Centre and that Modiji may become the Prime Minister again," said BJP's Ujjain unit president Vivek Joshi.
Ujjain: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday visited the popular Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh and prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's win in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The senior BJP leader spent a few minutes at the temple and later claimed that a "tsunami wave of Modi" was sweeping the country in the General elections.
"Rupani prayed for a strong government at the Centre and that Modiji may become the Prime Minister again," BJP's Ujjain unit president Vivek Joshi told PTI. He said the Gujarat Chief minister paid obeisance at other some other temples here as well.
Later, Rupani told reporters that a "tsunami wave of Modi" was sweeping the country in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. "Only Modiji can form a strong government. He can push forward development as he is determined to serve the 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) with zeal, dedication and devotion."
Referring to the Balakot air strike, he lauded the Prime Minister for being firm in dealing with terror. Rupani was felicitated by a group of Gujarati community people here, Joshi said. He also addressed a gathering at the Gujarati Samaj Bhawan here before leaving. PTI
| Edited by: Nikita Vashisth
