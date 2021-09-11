Vijay Rupani Resigns: Who Will Be The Next Gujarat CM?

In a surprise move, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post, over a year before the state goes to polls. Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly. With his stepping aside, the race for a new CM face has begun in Gujarat and the names at the forefront include Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya, Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel and CR Patil. LIVE updates.

Other names doing the rounds in BJP and RSS circles are those of Gordhan Zadafia and Parshottam Rupala. Zadafia is BJP vice-president in Gujarat, and was minister of state for home during the 2002 riots.

Patel is Patidar leader and the community is a crucial votebank in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s homestate.

Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister his second stint as CM - in December 2017. I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat, Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.

ALSO READ | Vijay Rupani Becomes Fourth BJP Leader to Resign from CM Post in Recent Weeks. Check Other Three

A meeting of top leaders is being held at Gandhinagar Kamalam. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Rupala are present in the meeting. BJP Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh is also meeting MLAs in Gujarat to deliberate on the Rupani’s replacement.

Rupani, after handing over his resignation, told the media that he is ready to take on any role the ‘party decides to give him’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here