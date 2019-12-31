Vijay Singla Appointed AICC Secretary, Subhash Chopra Named Cong's Poll Panel Chief for Delhi

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla as the AICC secretary attached to AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Vijay Inder Singla as secretary AICC attached to AICC treasurer with immediate effect. He shall be in-charge of AICC properties and assets," AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Singla is considered close to Rahul Gandhi and is currently Punjab's minister for education and PWD. He is also the national spokesperson for the Congress.

Meanwhile, appointments for election-related committees for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls were also announced. State unit chief Subhash Chopra has been named head of the party's election panel and former Union minister Ajay Maken chair of the manifesto committee.

Kirti Azad has been named as the head of the campaign committee, JP Agarwal chief of the publicity committee and Arvinder Singh Lovely chief of the election management committee, a party statement said.

Elections are set to take place for the 70-member Delhi Assembly in January or early February.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.