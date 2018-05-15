GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Vijayanagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Vijaynagara): Congress' M Krishnappa Won

Live election result of 167 Vijayanagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Vijaynagara MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vijayanagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Vijaynagara): Congress' M Krishnappa Won
Live election result of 167 Vijayanagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Vijaynagara MLA.
Vijay Nagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore South Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 3,05,392 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,60,151 are male, 1,45,099 female and 136 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.6 and the approximate literacy rate is 87%.
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC M . Krishnappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7335346.90%M . Krishnappa
BJP7057845.13%H. Ravindra
JD(S)81745.23%Paramashivan N.E
NOTA19671.26%Nota
SJP(A)3640.23%Amjad Khan
INCP3530.23%C.K Ravi
IND3510.22%Syed Mujahid
IND3200.20%M.Mallikarjuna
JD(U)1810.12%Vijay Kumar. N
KPJP1500.10%H.Ravi
RPI1270.08%Arunkumar.C
IND1090.07%K.R Prakash
KNDP1060.07%Yodha Ravi Gowda
JBJSP970.06%Waheeda Banu
IND910.06%Narasimha L
KAP830.05%Budayya B Pujeri

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 32,642 votes (24.51%) securing 57.73% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 56.47%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 38,625 votes (35.32%) registering 64.43% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55%.

Check the table below for Vijay Nagar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You