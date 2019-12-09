Take the pledge to vote

Vijayanagara Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Vijayanagara Assembly Seat

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vijayanagara MLA (ವಿಜಯನಗರ).

December 9, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
Vijayanagara Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Vijayanagara Assembly Seat
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vijayanagara MLA (ವಿಜಯನಗರ).

90. Vijayanagara (General) (ವಿಜಯನಗರ) is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Bellary Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Party
-
-
-

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 30,637 votes (24.57%) securing 56.12% of the total votes polled.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,497 votes (24.51%) registering 48.49% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: Anand Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party), NM Nabi (Janata Dal (Secular)), Mamatha (Nationalist Congress Party), VY Ghorpade (Indian National Congress), Pa Ya Ganesh (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi), Mahesh Lambani (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Ali Honnur (Independent), K Umesh (Independent), Kaviraju Urs (Independent), Kichidi Kotresh (Independent), Conductor Pampapathi (Independent), Devarkondi Markandappa Neakar (Independent), CM Manjunatha Swami (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

LIVE RESULTS: Vijayanagara Assembly Constituency (Karnataka)

Party Candidate Name
BJP Anand Singh
JDS NM Nabi
NCP Mamatha
INC VY Ghorpade
KRS Pa Ya Ganesh
UPP Mahesh Lambani
IND Ali Honnur
IND K Umesh
IND Kaviraju Urs
IND Kichidi Kotresh
IND Conductor Pampapathi
IND Devarkondi Markandappa Neakar
IND CM Manjunatha Swami

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

Follow the live results of the Karnataka bypolls right here on News18.com.

