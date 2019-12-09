Vijayanagara Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Vijayanagara Assembly Seat

90. Vijayanagara (General) (ವಿಜಯನಗರ) is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Bellary Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Live Status Party Candidate Name Refresh Data - - - (Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detailed Results

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 30,637 votes (24.57%) securing 56.12% of the total votes polled.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,497 votes (24.51%) registering 48.49% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: Anand Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party), NM Nabi (Janata Dal (Secular)), Mamatha (Nationalist Congress Party), VY Ghorpade (Indian National Congress), Pa Ya Ganesh (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi), Mahesh Lambani (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Ali Honnur (Independent), K Umesh (Independent), Kaviraju Urs (Independent), Kichidi Kotresh (Independent), Conductor Pampapathi (Independent), Devarkondi Markandappa Neakar (Independent), CM Manjunatha Swami (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

LIVE RESULTS: Vijayanagara Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) Party Candidate Name BJP Anand Singh JDS NM Nabi NCP Mamatha INC VY Ghorpade KRS Pa Ya Ganesh UPP Mahesh Lambani IND Ali Honnur IND K Umesh IND Kaviraju Urs IND Kichidi Kotresh IND Conductor Pampapathi IND Devarkondi Markandappa Neakar IND CM Manjunatha Swami

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

Follow the live results of the Karnataka bypolls right here on News18.com.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.