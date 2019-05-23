Vijayawada Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

80. Vijayawada Central is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,69,859 voters of which 1,32,531 are male and 1,37,256 are female and 72 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijayawada Central, recorded a voter turnout of 65.7%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 65.81% and in 2009, 70.68% of Vijayawada Central's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 27,161 votes which was 15.93% of the total votes polled. Bonda Umamaheswara Rao polled a total of 1,70,458 (33.14%) votes.INC's Malladi Vishnu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 848 (0.54%) votes. Malladi Vishnu polled 1,58,192 which was 33.14% of the total votes polled.Vijayawada Central went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: विजयवाडा सेन्ट्रल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విజయవాడ సెంట్రల్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)