English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijayawada East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vijayawada East (విజయవాడ తూర్పు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vijayawada East (విజయవాడ తూర్పు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
81. Vijayawada East is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,75,655 voters of which 1,36,202 are male and 1,39,432 are female and 21 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijayawada East, recorded a voter turnout of 67.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 66.5% and in 2009, 68.65% of Vijayawada East's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gadde Rama Mohan of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 15,503 votes which was 8.37% of the total votes polled. Gadde Rama Mohan polled a total of 1,85,159 (30.97%) votes.
PRAP's Ravi Yalamanchili won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 190 (0.11%) votes. Ravi Yalamanchili polled 1,72,187 which was 30.97% of the total votes polled.
Vijayawada East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: विजयवाडा पूर्व (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విజయవాడ తూర్పు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijayawada East, recorded a voter turnout of 67.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 66.5% and in 2009, 68.65% of Vijayawada East's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Vijayawada East Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSHP
--
--
Avinash Siddela
VMRMP
--
--
Arza Dileep Chaithanya
PPOI
--
--
Chekuri Pavan Varma
MDPP
--
--
Jada Sravan Kumar
JSP
--
--
Batthina Ramu
YSRCP
--
--
Boppana Bhava Kumar
INC
--
--
Ponugupati Nancharayya
IND
--
--
Tammisetty Chakravarthy
NVCP
--
--
Sundar Rajanikanth Pulavarthi
IND
--
--
Siva Kumar.B
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Narendra Vangaveeti
TDP
--
--
Gadde Rama Mohan
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gadde Rama Mohan of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 15,503 votes which was 8.37% of the total votes polled. Gadde Rama Mohan polled a total of 1,85,159 (30.97%) votes.
PRAP's Ravi Yalamanchili won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 190 (0.11%) votes. Ravi Yalamanchili polled 1,72,187 which was 30.97% of the total votes polled.
Vijayawada East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: विजयवाडा पूर्व (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విజయవాడ తూర్పు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results