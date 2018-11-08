Vijayvargiya’s Son in BJP’s 3rd List for MP Polls, Sumitra Mahajan’s Son Misses Out

With the release of the list of 32 candidates on Thursday for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP has tried to end the uncertainty among its cadre. Prominent names in the new list include former CM Babulal Gaur’s daughter-in-law Krishna from Govindpura seat and party general secretary Kaialsh Vijayvargiya’s son Akash from Indore-3.Ajit Borasi, son of Congress MP Premchand Guddu, will be the BJP candidate from Ghattiya. Guddu and his son had switched to the BJP few days ago. The candidature for the Ghattiya seat was rolled back after the announcement of first list.Among the big names missing from the list are Lok Sabha Speaker Sumita Mahajan’s son Mandar and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra. Both the senior leaders had reportedly been lobbying hard to secure tickets.News18 had reported that following intervention from party high command, 10 time-MLA from Govindpura, Babulal Gaur had backtracked over demand for ticket for himself but his daughter-in-law was in contention. A few days earlier Gaur’s name featured in BJP’s list of star campaigners.Despite aversion to the Gaurs, sources said the party leadership understood that it might not be able to pull off a victory in Govindpura if Gaur and his daughter-in-law are denied ticket.Another controversial leader, Ajay Vishnoi has been fielded from Patan. He was sidelined in the BJP after his name cropped up in corruption cases.In Indore, former minister Kailash Vijayvargiya managed to get ticket for his son Akash from Indore-3 and not Indore-2 as suggested by him on Wednesday. The BJP general secretary had claimed that his close aide Ramesh Mendola had agreed to leave the Indore-2 seat.The ticket, however, has come at a cost for Vijayvargiya as the party has given his Mhow seat to Indore-3 MLA Usha Thakur.Sitting MLA Jitu Jirati from Rau has been denied ticket and party has fielded former Indore Development Authority chairman Madhu Verma, while sitting MLA from Sanwer, Rajesh Sonkar has been renominated.Chaudhary Rakesh Singh who had earlier defected to the BJP from the Congress has been fielded from Bhind. In July 2013, Chaudhary had shunned the Congress and joined BJP after hitting out at the no-confidence motion brought by his party against CM Shivraj Chouhan. However, his brother and sitting MLA Mukesh Chaturvedi has been denied ticket from Mehgaon.Candidates for crucial seats of Bhopal North, Seoni-Malwa, Panna are among the ones that are still to be announced.