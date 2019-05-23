Vijaywada West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Vijaywada West Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP -- -- Velam Palli Srinivasa Rao NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Saragada Venkateswara Reddy IND -- -- Shaik Shabashi TDP -- -- Shabana Musarat Khatoon NVCP -- -- Abdul Rawoof AIFB -- -- Nagendla Deva Sahayam IPBP -- -- Gudavalli Mary Rani ANC -- -- Khizra Begum JNJP -- -- Koppolu Vijaya Kumar IND -- -- Srinivas Konumu INC -- -- Matta Job Ratna Kumar IND -- -- Arugolanu Abraham IUML -- -- Shaik Abdul Kareem JSP -- -- Pothina.Venkata Mahesh PPOI -- -- Pondugula Venkata Reddy IND -- -- Koraada Vijaya Kumar IND -- -- Chalumuri.Prabhakara Rao IND -- -- Ratnavath.Kishore Kumar IND -- -- Mohammad Rafeeq Ur Rahman IND -- -- Prasanna (Darling) IND -- -- Talluru Venkata Krishna Rao BJP -- -- Piyush.P.Desai

79. Vijaywada West is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,32,555 voters of which 1,15,708 are male and 1,16,816 are female and 31 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijaywada West, recorded a voter turnout of 66.12%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 65.21% and in 2009, 73.01% of Vijaywada West's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Jaleel Khan of YSRCP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 3,108 votes which was 2.01% of the total votes polled. Jaleel Khan polled a total of 1,54,495 (34.16%) votes.PRAP's Velampalli Srinivasa Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 8342 (5.54%) votes. Velampalli Srinivasa Rao polled 1,50,643 which was 34.16% of the total votes polled.Vijaywada West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: विजयवाडा पश्चिम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విజయవాడ పశ్చిమం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)