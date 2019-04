Vijender Singh Likely to Contest Polls From South Delhi as Congress Adds Punch to Campaign

: The Congress is likely to name boxer Vijender Singh, who won the bronze medal at the Beijing Olympic Games, as its candidate from the South Delhi constituency.According to sources, the party is confident that Singh will be able to attract voters in the constituency, which has a number of Jat and Gurjar voters.The constituency, which neighbours Haryana, has a number of villages. Singh will go up against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, the sitting MP from the seat.The Congress had contemplated fielding Ramesh Kumar, who had earlier contested from here but has instead has chosen Singh’s star power.The grand old party on Monday also announced the names of six candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha seats, officially shutting the doors on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party after months of hectic parleys.The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk. It has also fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North-West Delhi and Mahbal Mishra from West Delhi. Senior leader Kapil Sibal's name, however, did not figure on the list.Delhi votes on May 12 and the last date for withdrawing nominations is April 26.