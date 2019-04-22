Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vijender Singh Likely to Contest Polls From South Delhi as Congress Adds Punch to Campaign

The Congress had contemplated fielding Ramesh Kumar from South Delhi, who had earlier contested from here but has instead has chosen Singh’s star power.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vijender Singh Likely to Contest Polls From South Delhi as Congress Adds Punch to Campaign
File photo international boxer Vijender Singh.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress is likely to name boxer Vijender Singh, who won the bronze medal at the Beijing Olympic Games, as its candidate from the South Delhi constituency.

According to sources, the party is confident that Singh will be able to attract voters in the constituency, which has a number of Jat and Gurjar voters.

The constituency, which neighbours Haryana, has a number of villages. Singh will go up against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, the sitting MP from the seat.

The Congress had contemplated fielding Ramesh Kumar, who had earlier contested from here but has instead has chosen Singh’s star power.

The grand old party on Monday also announced the names of six candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha seats, officially shutting the doors on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party after months of hectic parleys.

The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk. It has also fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North-West Delhi and Mahbal Mishra from West Delhi. Senior leader Kapil Sibal's name, however, did not figure on the list.

Delhi votes on May 12 and the last date for withdrawing nominations is April 26.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram