English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijender Singh Likely to Contest Polls From South Delhi as Congress Adds Punch to Campaign
The Congress had contemplated fielding Ramesh Kumar from South Delhi, who had earlier contested from here but has instead has chosen Singh’s star power.
File photo international boxer Vijender Singh.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress is likely to name boxer Vijender Singh, who won the bronze medal at the Beijing Olympic Games, as its candidate from the South Delhi constituency.
According to sources, the party is confident that Singh will be able to attract voters in the constituency, which has a number of Jat and Gurjar voters.
The constituency, which neighbours Haryana, has a number of villages. Singh will go up against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, the sitting MP from the seat.
The Congress had contemplated fielding Ramesh Kumar, who had earlier contested from here but has instead has chosen Singh’s star power.
The grand old party on Monday also announced the names of six candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha seats, officially shutting the doors on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party after months of hectic parleys.
The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk. It has also fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North-West Delhi and Mahbal Mishra from West Delhi. Senior leader Kapil Sibal's name, however, did not figure on the list.
Delhi votes on May 12 and the last date for withdrawing nominations is April 26.
According to sources, the party is confident that Singh will be able to attract voters in the constituency, which has a number of Jat and Gurjar voters.
The constituency, which neighbours Haryana, has a number of villages. Singh will go up against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, the sitting MP from the seat.
The Congress had contemplated fielding Ramesh Kumar, who had earlier contested from here but has instead has chosen Singh’s star power.
The grand old party on Monday also announced the names of six candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha seats, officially shutting the doors on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party after months of hectic parleys.
The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk. It has also fielded Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North-West Delhi and Mahbal Mishra from West Delhi. Senior leader Kapil Sibal's name, however, did not figure on the list.
Delhi votes on May 12 and the last date for withdrawing nominations is April 26.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Rides Triumph Bonneville Through Fire – Watch Video
- Realme 3 Pro With 6.1-Inch HD+ Dewdrop Display Launched at Rs 13,999 Along With Realme C2 at Rs. 5,999
- Chhapaak: Video of Deepika Padukone Kissing Vikrant Massey Breaks the Internet
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG as it is Freedom of Expression
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Sharing Spoilers Without Context So You Can Surf the Web Without Worry
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results