Vikas Dubey a Terrorist, Enjoys Patronage of BJP, Alleges Samajwadi Party

Days after eight police personnel were killed by history-sheeter Vikas Dubey and his accomplices in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) alleged that Dubey had been patronised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Adding to allegations, SP Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan stated that Dubey was hiding at a BJP minister’s house.

“Vikas Dubey is a Terrorist and he is getting support from the government. His real masters are in power, else the authorities should make his call details public. How it was possible that Dubey’s name was not in the top-criminals list unless he was getting support from the government. He is hiding at BJP minister’s house and police should launch a checking drive,” Sajan said.

Nearly 72 hours after the attack which shook the country, Dubey along with his wife- Richa and their younger son is still at large.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police are investigating the case and the reward on Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh. Along with the police force of 40 police stations, crime branch and Special Task Force (STF) is also looking for him.

Dubey has been involved in crimes since childhood, he had formed a gang to commit petty crimes which later became a regular affair. Almost 19 years ago, he murdered a Minister of State inside a police station, post which he even tried to enter politics.

Hailing from Vikru village in Chaubeypur police station area of Kanpur Dehat district, Dubey is said to have established an army of youths loyal to him.

However, during the course of the preliminary investigation, Vinay Tiwari, SHO of Chaubeypur along with two more policemen have been suspended and are being probed for their alleged involvement in tipping off Dubey ahead of the police raid.





