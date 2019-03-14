VikasPoochRahaHai: Akhilesh Yadav Wages Twitter War Against BJP on Development

In a series of tweets, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government at the Centre and in state for unemployment, farm distress and issues of the businessmen.The SP chief also attacked the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh after the chief minister took a jibe at the SP-BSP alliance.“Karobari ‘Vikas’ Pooch Raha Hai, Is Kagazi Sarkar Se Chutkara Kab Milega. (sic)” Yadav wrote in a tweet, using the #VikasPoochRahaHaiIn another tweet Yadav took up the issue of farmer distress and wrote, “Khetihar ‘Vikas’ Pooch Raha Hai, Kab Mehnat Ka Daam Milega. (sic)”In another tweet, the SP chief wrote,“Berozgar ‘Vikas’ Pooch Raha Hai, Kahi Koi Kaam Milega?”The war of words had begun on Wednesday when Yadav took a jibe the chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his remarks on the SP-BSP alliance.“Mukhyamantri Ji Hum Samajh Nahi Sake. Aap Hindi me ‘cock a snook’ ka matlab bata dijie ya behtar hoga ki aap isko kar ke dikha dijie taki janta bhi samajh jaye unhe kya karna hai,” Yadav tweeted.The SP in Uttar Pradesh will be contesting the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the BSP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The SP will be contesting on 37 seats, while the BSP will be contesting on 38 seats. RLD will be contesting on three seats, while the two seats of Amethi and Raebareli were left for the Congress without any pre-poll alliance.