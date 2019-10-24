Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Vikhroli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (विक्रोळी): Raut Sunil Rajaram of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vikhroli (विक्रोळी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Raut Sunil Rajaram
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Vikhroli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (विक्रोळी): Raut Sunil Rajaram of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vikhroli (विक्रोळी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

156. Vikhroli (विक्रोळी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.91%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,30,585 eligible electors, of which 1,22,707 were male, 1,07,878 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 56 service voters had also registered to vote.

Vikhroli Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
48365
47.93%
Raut Sunil Rajaram
NCP
28246
27.99%
Dhananjay Dada Pisal
MNS
13437
13.32%
Vinod Ramchandra Shinde
VBA
7040
6.98%
Siddharth Mokle
NOTA
2440
2.42%
Nota
BSP
625
0.62%
Shailesh Vivekanand Sonawane
IND
281
0.28%
Shashank Tulshiram Yadav
SBP
189
0.19%
Milind Kadam
PBPP
182
0.18%
Lumbini Shiddharth Bhosale
SVPP
111
0.11%
Raju Shirame

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,54,830 eligible electors, of which 1,36,992 were male, 1,17,838 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 56 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,36,407.

Vikhroli has an elector sex ratio of 879.15.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sunil Rajaram Raut of SS won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 25339 votes which was 19.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 38.24% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mangesh Sangle of MNS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 20412 votes which was 16.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 42.87% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 156. Vikhroli Assembly segment of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-East Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 57.03%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 51.62%, while it was 52.42 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 5.41%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 256 polling stations in 156. Vikhroli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 252.

Extent: 156. Vikhroli constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2384 (Part) - E.B. No. 1 to 118, 124 to 254, 303 to 432, 611 to 613, Ward No. 2385 (Part) - E.B. No. 1 to 107, 111 to 169, 523 to 548, 595 to 627, 688, 689, 691 to 699, 832, and 834 to 836.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Vikhroli is: 19.1072 72.9158.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vikhroli results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram