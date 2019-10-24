Vikhroli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (विक्रोळी): Raut Sunil Rajaram of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

156. Vikhroli (विक्रोळी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.91%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,30,585 eligible electors, of which 1,22,707 were male, 1,07,878 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 56 service voters had also registered to vote.

Vikhroli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 48365 47.93% Raut Sunil Rajaram LEADING NCP 28246 27.99% Dhananjay Dada Pisal MNS 13437 13.32% Vinod Ramchandra Shinde VBA 7040 6.98% Siddharth Mokle NOTA 2440 2.42% Nota BSP 625 0.62% Shailesh Vivekanand Sonawane IND 281 0.28% Shashank Tulshiram Yadav SBP 189 0.19% Milind Kadam PBPP 182 0.18% Lumbini Shiddharth Bhosale SVPP 111 0.11% Raju Shirame

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,54,830 eligible electors, of which 1,36,992 were male, 1,17,838 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 56 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,36,407.

Vikhroli has an elector sex ratio of 879.15.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sunil Rajaram Raut of SS won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 25339 votes which was 19.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 38.24% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mangesh Sangle of MNS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 20412 votes which was 16.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 42.87% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 156. Vikhroli Assembly segment of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-East Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 57.03%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 51.62%, while it was 52.42 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 5.41%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 256 polling stations in 156. Vikhroli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 252.

Extent: 156. Vikhroli constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2384 (Part) - E.B. No. 1 to 118, 124 to 254, 303 to 432, 611 to 613, Ward No. 2385 (Part) - E.B. No. 1 to 107, 111 to 169, 523 to 548, 595 to 627, 688, 689, 691 to 699, 832, and 834 to 836.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Vikhroli is: 19.1072 72.9158.

