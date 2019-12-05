Vikram Lander's Crash Brought Bad Name to India, Says TMC Leader. Nirmala Sitharaman Responds
TMC leader Saugata Roy's comments in Lok Sabha also evoked a sharp reaction from the treasury benches which wanted him to withdraw his remarks on Chandrayaan-2.
File photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Objecting to Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy dubbing Chandrayaan-2 mission as "failure", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that the ISRO has been applauded for its moon mission across the globe.
Participating in the debate on supplementary demands for grants, Roy objected to the decision of the government to provide additional funds to the Department of Space and asked it to pull up those responsible for the "failure" of Chandrayaan-2 mission.
The crash landing of Vikram on moon, he said, brought a bad name to the country.
Responding to his remarks during her reply, Sitharaman said he should understand how experiments work in frontal science and questioned "how can you describe hard landing as failure",
She said ISRO was applauded for its moon mission across the globe and it is unfair that a member is questioning its capability and allocation of funds for the organisation.
Roy's comments evoked sharp reaction from the treasury benches which wanted him to withdraw his remarks on the Chandrayaan-2.
Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP), who was in the chair when Roy was speaking, said that historically India's space programme has done very well and the member should know about it.
Yesterday, US space agency NASA confirmed that nearly three months ago Chandrayaan-2 mission made a hard landing near the uncharted lunar south pole in the wee hours of September 7.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) attempted a soft landing of Vikram on the Moon. However, ISRO had lost contact with Vikram shortly before the scheduled touchdown.
Roy also regretted that the government was not allocating adequate funds to deal with agrarian crisis and generating employment.
"The government should free the country of atmosphere of fear," he said, adding "because of the fear factor the bank officers were not giving loans and officers were not taking decisions".
"Fear factor" he further said, was also hampering investment and employment generation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Aamir Khan Wished Ashutosh Gowariker Luck for Panipat
- Common Ground: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Congress Both Tweeted Images of US Ships on Indian Navy Day
- BBC News Presenter Refers to Booker Winner Bernardine Evaristo as 'Another Author', Twitter Erupts
- No, Calling Rape Victims and Survivors 'Nirbhaya' is Not as Empowering as You Think
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash