Vikramgad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (विक्रमगड): Bhuasara Sunil Chandrakant of NCP Leads

129. Vikramgad (विक्रमगड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Palghar district of Maharashtra and is part of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.89% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 86.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,66,422 eligible electors, of which 1,35,001 were male, 1,31,421 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 127 service voters had also registered to vote.

Vikramgad Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 8367 100.00% Bhuasara Sunil Chandrakant LEADING BSP -- 0.00% Sanjay Raghunath Ghatal BTP -- 0.00% Mohan Baraku Guhe VBA -- 0.00% Santosh Ramdas Wagh NOTA -- 0.00% Nota RMPI -- 0.00% Kama Dharma Tabale BJP -- 0.00% Dr. Hemant Vishnu Savara IND -- 0.00% Bhalchandra Navsu Morgha CPI -- 0.00% Bhoir Suresh Bhau MLPI(R) -- 0.00% Com. Sakharam Balu Bhoi IND -- 0.00% Adv. Pramod Yedu Doke

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,46,431 eligible electors, of which 1,25,710 were male, 1,20,721 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 127 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,40,834.

Vikramgad has an elector sex ratio of 973.48.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Savara Vishnu Rama of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 3845 votes which was 2.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 24.28% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Adv Chintaman Wanga of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 5032 votes which was 3.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.08% in 2009 in the seat.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.82%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.18%, while it was 61.31 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.64%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 348 polling stations in 129. Vikramgad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 337.

Extent: 129. Vikramgad constituency comprises of the following areas of Palghar district of Maharashtra: Vikramgad Tehsil, Jawhar Tehsil, 3. Mokhada Tehsil, 4. Wada Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Kanchad.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Vikramgad is: 19.8637 73.208.

