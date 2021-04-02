Vikravandi Candidate List: Key Contests in Vikravandi Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Vikravandi Assembly constituency in VILLUPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vikravandi seat is part of the Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Rathamani.K of DMK won from this seat beating Velu R of ADMK by a margin of 6,912 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ramamurthy.R of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Rathamani.K of DMK by a margin of 14,897 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Viluppuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Vikravandi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vikravandi constituency are: Muthu Tamilselvan of AIADMK, Na Pugazhendhi of DMK, R. Ayyanar of AMMK, R. Senthil of IJK, Seebha Ayeesha of NTK