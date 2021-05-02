Vikravandi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

75. Vikravandi (विक्रवंडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Puducherry. Vikravandi is part of 13. Viluppuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.08%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,34,624 eligible electors, of which 1,15,903 were male, 1,18,696 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vikravandi in 2021 is 1024.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,619 eligible electors, of which 1,09,298 were male, 1,09,298 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,838 eligible electors, of which 95,136 were male, 91,702 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vikravandi in 2016 was 224. In 2011, there were 215.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rathamani.K of DMK won in this seat by defeating Velu R of AIADMK by a margin of 6,912 votes which was 3.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 35.69% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ramamurthy.R of CPIM won in this seat defeating Rathamani.K of DMK by a margin of 14,897 votes which was 9.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 51.72% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 75. Vikravandi Assembly segment of Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Vikravandi are: Arumugam C (BSP), Pugazhenthi N (DMK), Muthamilselvan R (AIADMK), Elangovan S (ABHM), Iyyanar R (AMMK), Senthil R (IJK), Rajivgandhi P (NDMK), Sheeba Ashmi R (NTK), Iyyappan K (IND), Ayyanar A (IND), Kannadhasan A (IND), Gayathri J (IND), Sathish R (IND), Raghupathy P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.73%, while it was 81.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 75. Vikravandi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 275. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

EXTENT:

75. Vikravandi constituency comprises of the following areas of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu: Viluppuram Taluk (Part) Nallapalayam, Kadayam, Karuvakshi, Chennappanayakkanpalayam, Panamalai, Sangitamanagalam, Nangathur, Nagar, Senjipudur, Senji kunnathur, Thirunandipuram, Pidaripattu, Ennayiram, Brahmadesam, S. Kolapakkam, Muttatur, Salavanur, Vellayaimbattu, Kulirsunai, Udaiyanatham, Vengamur, Hanumanthapuram, Thirukkunam, Anniyur, Perunkalapundi, Kannandal, Kaliyanampundi, Arasalapuram, Mandagapattu, Echchanguppam, Esalam, Tenpair, Nandivadi, Nemur, Melkaranai, Porur, Attiyur Thirukkai, Velleripattu, Sitheri, Elusembon, Koralur, Vengayakuppam, Narasinganur, Chinnatachachur, Konkarambundi, Salai (Vikravandi), Kuttampundi, Melkondai, Asur, Vembi, Kanjanur, Veliyandal, Pundi, Olagalampundi, Pungunam, Kundalappuliyur, Kunnathur Thangal (I), Siruvalai, Semmedu, Kakkanur, Ariyalur Thirukkai , Viramur, Arumbuli, Adanur, Kasbakaranai, Thumbur, Kottiyampundi, Sattanur, Avadaiyarpattu, Reddikuppam, Pillaiyarkuppam, Kayattur, Vettukkadu, Toravi, Panappakkam, Pappanapattu, Orathur, Surappattu, Valappattu, Kedar, Palliyandur, Kolippattu, Malligappattu, Kangiyanur, Agaram Chittamur, Vengandur, Asarakuppam, Cholaganur, Tennamadevi, Ayyur Agaram, Mundiyambakkam, Panaiyapuram, Radhapuram, Maduraipakkam, Seyyaduvinnan, Siruvallikuppam, Kappiyampuliyur, Vada Kuchchippalaiyam, Thiruvamattur, Cholampundi, Ariyur, Kuppam, Mambalapattu, Kalpattu, Siruvakkur, Karingalippattu, Kanai, Vailamur, Idappalaiyam, Alathur, Virattikuppam, Villupuram, Vakkur, Pagandai, Tennavarayanbattu and Mungilpattu villages. Vikravandi (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Villupuram.

The total area covered by Vikravandi is 505 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vikravandi is: 12°02’07.8"N 79°27’23.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Vikravandi results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam