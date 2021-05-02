Vilathikulam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

213. Vilathikulam (विलाथिकुलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Vilathikulam is part of 36. Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.52%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,16,452 eligible electors, of which 1,05,903 were male, 1,10,544 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vilathikulam in 2021 is 1044.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,05,689 eligible electors, of which 1,01,539 were male, 1,04,148 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,367 eligible electors, of which 87,746 were male, 87,621 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vilathikulam in 2016 was 441. In 2011, there were 376.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Uma Maheswari K of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Beemaraj S of DMK by a margin of 18,718 votes which was 12.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.79% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Markandayan. V of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Perumalsamy. K of INC by a margin of 22,597 votes which was 16.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.58% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 213. Vilathikulam Assembly segment of Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Vilathikulam are: Chinnappan P (AIADMK), Manikkaraj A (BSP), Markandayan V (DMK), Karuppasamy K (NIRP), Gandhi M (BDPA), Seeni Selvi K (AMMK), Balaji R (NTK), Marimuthu S (SIFB), Muthukumar C (PT), Wilson X (MNM), Arumugaperumal K (IND), Arumugam S (IND), Chelladurai S (IND), Muruganantham M (IND), Rajamani P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.52%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.29%, while it was 76.03% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 213. Vilathikulam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 258. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

213. Vilathikulam constituency comprises of the following areas of Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu: Vilathikulam Taluk Ettayapuram Taluk Ottapidaram Taluk (Part) Kudiraikulam, Nagampatti, Passuvandanai, Muthuramalingapuram, Minakshipuram, Kumara Ettaiyapuram, Eppodumvendran, Kattunayakkanpatti, Adanur, Mullur, Muthukumarapuram, Veppalodai, Terku, Kalmedu, Vadanatham, Kolamparambu, Chandragiri, Jagaveerapandiapuram, K.Dalavaipuram, Vellaram, P.Duraiswamipuram, Kila Mudiman, Keela Mangalam, Sillangulam, S.Kumarapuram, K.Shanmukapuram, D.Duraiswamipuram and Pattanamarudur villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Thoothukkudi.

The total area covered by Vilathikulam is 1710 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vilathikulam is: 9°07’41.5"N 78°07’03.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Vilathikulam results.

