Vilavancode Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

233. Vilavancode (विलवणकोड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Thiruvanathpuram District). Vilavancode is part of 39. Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,853 eligible electors, of which 1,21,483 were male, 1,26,343 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vilavancode in 2021 is 1040.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,44,388 eligible electors, of which 1,20,304 were male, 1,24,065 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,632 eligible electors, of which 1,04,740 were male, 1,02,892 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vilavancode in 2016 was 1,793. In 2011, there were 1,503.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijayadharani S of INC won in this seat by defeating Dharmaraj C of BJP by a margin of 33,143 votes which was 20.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Vijayadharani.S of INC won in this seat defeating Leemarose.R of CPIM by a margin of 23,789 votes which was 16.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 233. Vilavancode Assembly segment of Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 19 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Vilavancode are: Iden Soni L (DMDK), Vijayadharani S (INC), Jayaseelan R (BJP), Mary Adlin (NTK), Rajakumar R (MNM), Rajesh Kumar S (NDPSI), Vasantheeswaran E (UMK), Wilson G (SS), Amose S (IND), Satheesh S (IND), Samuel George Kalai Arasar (IND), Mariaselvan Y (IND), Mohan Kumar M (IND), Raja Murrugan K H (IND), Vijayakumar P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.83%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 66.37%, while it was 69.37% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 233. Vilavancode constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 272. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

EXTENT:

233. Vilavancode constituency comprises of the following areas of Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu: Vilavancode Taluk (Part) Kilamalai R.F., Mancode, Arumanai, Vellamcode, Edaicode, Palugal, Vilavancode, Pacode, Nattalam and Kunnathoor villages. Kadayal (TP), Arumanai (TP), Edaicode (TP), Palugal (TP), Kaliyakkavilai (TP), Pacode (TP), Kuzhithurai (M), Unnamalaikadai (TP) and Nallur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kanniyakumari.

The total area covered by Vilavancode is 287 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vilavancode is: 8°25’23.9"N 77°14’34.1"E.

