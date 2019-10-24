Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Vile Parle Election Results 2019 Live Updates (विलेपार्ले): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vile Parle (विलेपार्ले) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vile Parle (विलेपार्ले) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
167. Vile Parle (विलेपार्ले), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.02% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,61,594 eligible electors, of which 1,37,095 were male, 1,24,499 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 19 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,158 eligible electors, of which 1,51,644 were male, 1,34,514 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 19 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,72,381.
Vile Parle has an elector sex ratio of 908.12.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Parag Alavani of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 32435 votes which was 21.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.99% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Krishna Hegde of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 1704 votes which was 1.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.94% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 167. Vile Parle Assembly segment of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-Central Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.05%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.98%, while it was 47.96 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.07%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 279 polling stations in 167. Vile Parle constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 277.
Extent: 167. Vile Parle constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1048 (Part)–E.B. No. 95 to 128, 325 to 339 & 431 to 437 Ward No. 1249, 1350, Ward No. 1255 (Part)- E.B.No. 221 to 329.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Vile Parle is: 19.0907 72.8565.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vile Parle results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 Written Updates: Sidharth Goes Violent in Task, Devoleena Slaps Shehnaz