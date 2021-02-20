Village Heads Can't Contest Bihar Panchayat Polls if Found Involved in Corruption: Official

Keeping in view the Panchayat elections of 2021, Bihar's Panchayati Raj ministry has issued a notification to disqualify the Mukhiya (village head) from contesting election if the person is involved in corruption in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's ambitious "Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal" programme.

Amrit Lal Meena, Additional chief secretary of Panchayati Raj department, issued the notification on Saturday.

"Any mismanagement and corruption is attributed to disqualification to contest the election of Panchayat. The village heads and contractors will be held accountable for it and liable to face legal action apart from disqualification," Meena said.

As per the Panchayati Raj act, there is a provision to remove public representatives from the posts if they are found guilty of not completing government projects in time or involved in corruption.

Meena further said that there are 1700 wards in Bihar where work under this programme is either underway or expected to start. The department has also warned village heads and contractors to complete their respective projects in given time periods.

The election commission has already started the preparation to conduct panchayat election in Bihar. It has directed officials to finalise voter lists. The election is expected anytime between March to May this year.