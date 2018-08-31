Village in Rahul Gandhi's Amethi to Turn Digital Tomorrow, Thanks to Smriti Irani

: Pindara Thakur village under coveted Amethi parliamentary constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi would go fully digital from September one, having access to 206 government services at the click of a mouse, thanks to Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.Located in Musafirkhana tehsil of the district, the village would go digital under the Digital India Programme of the Union government.The village would be digitally linked to the outside world in a formal ceremony on September 1 by Irani, dubbed as Gandhi's arch-rival, working over time to unseat him in the next Lok Sabha elections.She had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi but had lost to Gandhi by over 1 lakh votes.Musafirkhana Sub Divisional Magistrate Devi Dayal Verma told PTI that villagers of Pindara Thakur would be linked with Wi Fi Chaupal and may use 2 GB free data for 15 days in beginning and later this service would be provided to them at cheaper rates.The central minister would also inaugurate the 'Digital India Banking Service' at the head post office of Amethi in Amethi town to boost the payment services in post offices.