Villianur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: R Siva of DMK leading

5. Villianur (विलियनपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Villupuram District). Villianur is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 42,429 eligible electors, of which 20,377 were male, 22,050 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Villianur in 2021 is 1082.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 36,772 eligible electors, of which 17,848 were male, 18,923 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,478 eligible electors, of which 14,033 were male, 14,445 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Villianur in 2016 was 24. In 2011, there were 13.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, A. Namassivayam of INC won in this seat by defeating Jayakumar of AINRC by a margin of 8,281 votes which was 26.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.11% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A. Namassivayam of INC won in this seat defeating Nadarajan .K of AINRC by a margin of 1,541 votes which was 6.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.03% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 5. Villianur Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Villianur are: R Siva (DMK), S V Sugumaran (AINRC), R Arumugam Alias Saravanan (JDU), Kumaravel (AMMK), Thiagu (IJK), A Fazil (DMDK), A Banumathi (MNM), Praveena (NTK), R Ramprasath (PCDMP), C Guedjendirane (IND), S Shanmugasundaram (IND), P Thanamouttou (IND), A Mathivanan (IND), V Maran (IND), N Djeamourthy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.45%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.79%, while it was 88.54% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 5. Villianur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 37. In 2011 there were 27 polling stations.

EXTENT:

5. Villianur constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Kurumbapet Gram Panchayat(Part) - Guruvappanaickenpalayam Out Growth, Arasur Out Growth, Sultanpet Out Growth, Villianur Out Growth, Valluvanpet Out Growth, Karayanpet Out Growth, Periapet Out Growth, Uthiravaginipet Out Growth, Attuvaikalpet Out Growth-, Thattanchavady Out Growth, Manavely Out Growth, Arumbarthapuram Out Growth and Odiampet Out Growth. Pondicherry Municipality(Part)- Ward No.42. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Villianur is 12 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Villianur is: 11°54’59.0"N 79°46’16.7"E.

